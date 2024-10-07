What Is Leprosy: Signs And Symptoms

Image Credit: iStock
Leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, is a chronic bacterial infection caused by Mycobacterium leprae. It primarily affects the skin, nerves, and mucous membranes, leading to significant physical damage if untreated.
Leprosy often presents as pale or reddish patches on the skin. These patches may be numb and do not heal, even after long periods.
As the bacteria affect the nerves, one of the first signs is a loss of sensation in the hands, feet, or other affected areas of the skin.
Muscle weakness, especially in the hands and feet, can occur as the nerves continue to be damaged, making daily tasks difficult.
Leprosy can cause eye damage if left untreated, leading to dryness, reduced blinking, and in severe cases, blindness.
In some cases, the skin can become thickened, particularly around the face, ears, and extremities, leading to disfigurement.
Chronic ulcers or wounds on the feet that do not heal can indicate the advanced nerve damage often seen in leprosy patients.
