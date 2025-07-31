What is Legionnaires' disease?

Image Credits: Pexels
A Legionnaires' disease outbreak has been reported in Central Harlem in New York City.
As of July 25, five people have been diagnosed with the severe, pneumonia-like illness, according to The New York City Department.
Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia. It's caused by a bacterium known as legionella.
Legionnaires' disease cannot be transmitted from person to person. Inhaling contaminated water or soil droplets is the primary cause.
High fever, muscle ache, headache, cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and confusion are common symptoms.
Older adults, individuals with weakened immune systems and people who smoke are at a higher risk of getting Legionnaires' disease.
Legionnaires' disease can cause some serious complications including acute kidney failure, lung failure and sudden drop in blood pressure.
Legionnaires' disease is treated primarily with antibiotics. However, in severe cases, hospitalisation and supportive care are needed.
