What Is Legionnaires' Disease?


A Legionnaires' disease outbreak has been reported in Central Harlem in New York City.

As of July 25, five people have been diagnosed with the severe, pneumonia-like illness, according to The New York City Department.

What is Legionnaires' disease?

Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia. It's caused by a bacterium known as legionella.

Transmission

Legionnaires' disease cannot be transmitted from person to person. Inhaling contaminated water or soil droplets is the primary cause.

Symptoms

High fever, muscle ache, headache, cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and confusion are common symptoms.

Risk factors

Older adults, individuals with weakened immune systems and people who smoke are at a higher risk of getting Legionnaires' disease.

Complications

Legionnaires' disease can cause some serious complications including acute kidney failure, lung failure and sudden drop in blood pressure.

Treatment

Legionnaires' disease is treated primarily with antibiotics. However, in severe cases, hospitalisation and supportive care are needed. 

