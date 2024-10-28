What Happens To Your Body During Menopause

Introduction

Menopause is a natural transition that marks the end of a woman's reproductive years, bringing hormonal shifts that impact both physical and mental health. Understanding these changes can help women manage symptoms and stay healthy. 

Oestrogen Levels

One of the main changes during menopause is a drop in oestrogen, which can affect mood, bones, and heart health.

Hot Flashes

Hormonal changes can cause sudden heat surges, known as hot flashes, and night sweats that disrupt sleep.

Mood Swings

Fluctuating hormone levels may lead to mood swings, irritability, and increased risk of anxiety or depression.

Bone Density Loss

Lower oestrogen levels can weaken bones, increasing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

Weight Gain

Many women experience weight gain, particularly around the abdomen, due to changes in metabolism and hormone levels.

Skin And Hair

Skin may become drier and thinner, while hair loss or thinning may occur due to hormonal changes.

Vaginal Dryness

Decreased oestrogen can lead to vaginal dryness, discomfort, and a decrease in sexual drive for some women.

