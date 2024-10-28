What Happens To Your Body During Menopause

Image Credit: Unsplash
Menopause is a natural transition that marks the end of a woman's reproductive years, bringing hormonal shifts that impact both physical and mental health. Understanding these changes can help women manage symptoms and stay healthy.
One of the main changes during menopause is a drop in oestrogen, which can affect mood, bones, and heart health.
Hormonal changes can cause sudden heat surges, known as hot flashes, and night sweats that disrupt sleep.
Fluctuating hormone levels may lead to mood swings, irritability, and increased risk of anxiety or depression.
Lower oestrogen levels can weaken bones, increasing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.
Many women experience weight gain, particularly around the abdomen, due to changes in metabolism and hormone levels.
Skin may become drier and thinner, while hair loss or thinning may occur due to hormonal changes.
Decreased oestrogen can lead to vaginal dryness, discomfort, and a decrease in sexual drive for some women.
