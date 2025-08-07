What Does Your Teeth Colour Say About Your Health?

Image Credits: Pexels
Tooth discolouration means staining or darkening of your teeth. Not just yellow, your one or more teeth may become brown, purple or gray. These colours can provide important clues about your overall health.
Certain foods and drinks like tea, coffee or red wine can cause stains. It can also indicate enamel erosion or ageing, as the underlying dentin, which is yellow, becomes more visible.
Brown stains can occur due to poor dental hygiene, smoking, or excessive consumption of certain foods or drinks. Brown spotting also suggests the buildup of tartar.
Gray discolouration may indicate potential nerve damage, meaning that the nerve inside your tooth has died.
Black spots or stains on teeth are often associated with severe tooth decay or gum disease. Both these conditions require immediate medical intervention.
While, white teeth are usually a sign of good dental hygiene and health, overly bright white teeth could indicate overuse of fluoride during childhood.
Red wine and dark-coloured fruits can cause temporary purple stains. However, it can also indicate serious issues like internal bleeding due to dental trauma.
If you notice a sudden change in colour, it's a good idea to consult with a dentist to rule out any underlying problems.
