Weird Hair Nourishing Tips That Work

Sometimes unconventional methods can do wonders for your strands. From kitchen hacks to unusual natural remedies, these “weird” tricks might actually strengthen, moisturise, and add shine to your hair. Just remember: always patch-test before trying!
It smells strong, but onion juice is rich in sulphur, which can boost hair growth and reduce thinning. Massage into your scalp, leave for 15 minutes, then wash.
Fermented rice water may sound odd, but it's packed with amino acids and vitamins. It strengthens hair, reduces frizz, and makes strands smoother.
Raw egg yolk feels slimy, but it's full of protein and biotin. Applying it helps nourish weak hair and adds natural shine.
Fresh aloe gel straight from the plant can feel sticky, but it deeply hydrates the scalp, reduces dandruff, and soothes irritation.
Pouring green tea over your scalp is unusual, but antioxidants in it can reduce hair fall and promote healthier roots.
Rubbing cooled coffee grounds feels messy, but it exfoliates the scalp, boosts circulation, and may stimulate new growth.
