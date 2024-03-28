Top Metabolism-Boosting Foods

Introduction

Metabolism refers to the chemical processes which involves conversion of food and beverages into energy needed for growth, repair, bodily functions, and physical activity.

If you have high metabolism, you burn more calories, making it easier for you to lose weight. Here are foods that can help raise your metabolic rate.

Green tea

Green tea contains compounds like catechins and caffeine, which can increase metabolism and help in burning fat.

Eggs

Foods high in protein are among the finest for increasing metabolism. Each large, hard-boiled egg is packed with protein.

Nuts

Nuts and seeds, like almonds and chia seeds, provide healthy fats, protein, and fibre, which promote satiety and enhance metabolism.

Lean proteins

Foods like chicken, turkey, tofu, and fish are rich in protein, which helps increase metabolism through the thermic effect of food, where calories are burned to digest and process protein.

Coffee

Coffee contains caffeine, which could speed your metabolism. Additionally, caffeine appears to be particularly helpful in enhancing your workout performance.

Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is high in protein, calcium, and probiotics. It helps in muscle building, boosting metabolism, and improving gut health.

