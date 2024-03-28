Top Metabolism-Boosting Foods

Image Credit: Pexels
Metabolism refers to the chemical processes which involves conversion of food and beverages into energy needed for growth, repair, bodily functions, and physical activity.
If you have high metabolism, you burn more calories, making it easier for you to lose weight. Here are foods that can help raise your metabolic rate.
Green tea contains compounds like catechins and caffeine, which can increase metabolism and help in burning fat.
Foods high in protein are among the finest for increasing metabolism. Each large, hard-boiled egg is packed with protein.
Nuts and seeds, like almonds and chia seeds, provide healthy fats, protein, and fibre, which promote satiety and enhance metabolism.
Foods like chicken, turkey, tofu, and fish are rich in protein, which helps increase metabolism through the thermic effect of food, where calories are burned to digest and process protein.
Coffee contains caffeine, which could speed your metabolism. Additionally, caffeine appears to be particularly helpful in enhancing your workout performance.
Greek yogurt is high in protein, calcium, and probiotics. It helps in muscle building, boosting metabolism, and improving gut health.
