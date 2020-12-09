Side Effects of Overexercising
Exercising regularly
The American Heart Association says that adults should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise in a week.
Or you can do 90 minutes of high intensity aerobic exercise, or a combination of two, widely spread throughout the week.
Overexercising
Pushing yourself too hard or overexercising can lead to physical burnout, which can increase risk of injury and do more harm than good.
Overtraining syndrome
This can occur by exercising too much, without any periods of rest or recovery. It can reduce your fitness level and increase injury risk.
Exercise performance
Overtraining can affect your agility, reduce running speed, strength and endurance. It can also negatively affect your exercise performance.
Cardiovascular stress
Overtraining can make even simple workouts more stressful. It increases your baseline heart rate and may make it difficult to go back to normal.
Fatigue
Overexercising causes fatigue because you don't give yourself time to recover or refuel. Constantly burning calories can make your body deplete its own energy stores.
Injury
Overutilisation of muscles and joints can result in aches and pains. If these injuries last for more than two weeks, you may need medical supervision.
Immunity
Overtraining can negatively affect your immunity, making it difficult for you to fight or prevent infections.
Metabolism
Feeling low on energy for a long period of time can negatively affect your metabolism. This can slow down your progress and weight loss goals.
