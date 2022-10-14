Post-Workout Meal: Options To Try

Introduction

Your body works to repair and develop those muscles post-exercise and to replenish its glycogen stores. These foods well help ensure you consume the carbs and proteins your body needs.

Peanut butter

You will feel more satisfied due to the protein boost from the peanut butter, which may help you resist binges and cravings after working out.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is well known for giving individuals a lot more energy and for relaxing the body. To make your oats more delicious, top them with some fruit and nuts.

Fruit bowl

Fruits are rich in carbs and various other nutrients that reduce cravings for unhealthy foods. Eating a bowl could also boost mood.

Yogurt cup

A cup of greek yogurt or just curd could work as a great post-workout snack. Add some fruits or nuts to further enhance its taste and nutritive value. 

Paneer

Paneer aka cottage cheese is rich in protein and various other nutrients that improve bone health. Wheat roll provides with carbs that further restore energy levels. 

Avocado toast

Foods rich in protein, carbs and healthy fats act as great post-workout as they help restore energy levels. An avocado and egg toast provide us with all three.

Conclusion

Add these to your diet to restore your glycogen and to boost your energy. Otherwise, you'll be too tired to perform rest of the day-to-day activities.

