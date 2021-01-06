Ways To Increase Step Count Indoors
Increase your step count
Burn some extra calories by increasing your step count while being indoors with these tips by fitness expert, Shivjeet Ghatge, CEO, StepSetGo.
Take short breaks
It can help in preventing long hours of sitting. Set an hourly reminder, stretch those legs and get stepping around your the room.
Compete with someone
See who crosses the 10,000 mark first, you, your friend, or a family member. A little friendly competition can be refreshing, motivating and energising.
Walk and talk
Walk while being on a call with family, colleagues or a client. It can stimulate your brain, making you more creative and focused.
Dance it out
Pick your favorite playlist and dance it out. Get with your friends on a video call to accompany you. It increases your step count and is also a great stress buster.
Walk after your meals
It facilitates better digestion and also increases your step count. It is one of the most effective ways to burn a few more calories in the day.
Take the stairs
Avoid using the lift and take the stairs whenever possible. This not only helps in increasing your step count, but also helps in reducing joint pain and stiffness.
On-the-spot marching
This is an effective way to increase your step count. Marching in place helps in improving blood circulation and also adds a little fun to your daily tasks.
Participate in virtual events
Participate in a virtual fitness event or challenge. It is a great way to add a little variety to your workout routine and is a fun way to up your step count.
Walk for every indulgence
Instead of feeling guilty for giving in to your cravings, commit to walking 5000 steps for every indulgence, in order to burn some calories.
Be consistent
Follow these tips consistently every day, until they become a habit. Consistency is the key to being healthier and fitter in the long run.
