Ways To Increase Step Count Indoors


Image credit: Getty

Increase your step count

Burn some extra calories by increasing your step count while being indoors with these tips by fitness expert, Shivjeet Ghatge, CEO, StepSetGo.

Video credit: Getty

Take short breaks

It can help in preventing long hours of sitting. Set an hourly reminder, stretch those legs and get stepping around your the room. 

Image credit: Getty

Compete with someone

See who crosses the 10,000 mark first, you, your friend, or a family member. A little friendly competition can be refreshing, motivating and energising.

Image credit: Getty

Walk and talk

Walk while being on a call with family, colleagues or a client. It can stimulate your brain, making you more creative and focused. 

Image credit: Getty

Dance it out

Pick your favorite playlist and dance it out. Get with your friends on a video call to accompany you. It increases your step count and is also a great stress buster.

Image credit: Getty

Walk after your meals

It facilitates better digestion and also increases your step count. It is one of the most effective ways to burn a few more calories in the day.

Video credit: Getty

Take the stairs

Avoid using the lift and take the stairs whenever possible. This not only helps in increasing your step count, but also helps in reducing joint pain and stiffness.

Image credit: Getty

On-the-spot marching

This is an effective way to increase your step count. Marching in place helps in improving blood circulation and also adds a little fun to your daily tasks. 

Image credit: Getty

Participate in virtual events

Participate in a virtual fitness event or challenge. It is a great way to add a little variety to your workout routine and is a fun way to up your step count.

Image credit: Getty

Walk for every indulgence

Instead of feeling guilty for giving in to your cravings, commit to walking 5000 steps for every indulgence, in order to burn some calories.

Video credit: Getty

Be consistent

Follow these tips consistently every day, until they become a habit. Consistency is the key to being healthier and fitter in the long run.

Image credit: Getty

For More Stories
like this click here

Video credit: Getty
doctor.ndtv.com