Weight Loss: How To Do Cheat Day Right

Cheat days are for giving yourself a much needed break from your weight loss diet. They allow us to enjoy our favourite unhealthy foods without affecting our weight loss. However, the lines are blurred when it comes to cheat days. Here's how to do cheat day right so you don't gain weight.
Don't let cheat meals be impulsive. Decide in advance what you'll eat and when, so you enjoy without going overboard.
A “cheat meal” is often healthier than a full “cheat day,” as it prevents bingeing and keeps you on track.
Enjoy your favourite foods, but in moderation. For example, have 2 slices of pizza, not the whole box.
If you're indulging in high-calorie foods, balance your day with lighter, nutrient-rich meals before and after.
Drinking enough water helps manage cravings and prevents overeating during your cheat.
Before your cheat meal, eat something high in protein or fibre (like eggs, dal, or salad) to feel fuller and avoid overeating.
A cheat meal is part of a sustainable lifestyle. Enjoy it mindfully without regret—it can actually help you stay consistent.
