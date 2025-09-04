Weight Loss: How To Do Cheat Day Right

Cheat days are for giving yourself a much needed break from your weight loss diet. They allow us to enjoy our favourite unhealthy foods without affecting our weight loss. However, the lines are blurred when it comes to cheat days. Here's how to do cheat day right so you don't gain weight.

Plan ahead 

Don't let cheat meals be impulsive. Decide in advance what you'll eat and when, so you enjoy without going overboard.

A meal, not a day 

A “cheat meal” is often healthier than a full “cheat day,” as it prevents bingeing and keeps you on track.

Control portions 

Enjoy your favourite foods, but in moderation. For example, have 2 slices of pizza, not the whole box.

Balance it out 

If you're indulging in high-calorie foods, balance your day with lighter, nutrient-rich meals before and after.

Stay hydrated 

Drinking enough water helps manage cravings and prevents overeating during your cheat.

Prioritise protein & fibre  

Before your cheat meal, eat something high in protein or fibre (like eggs, dal, or salad) to feel fuller and avoid overeating.

Don't feel guilty 

A cheat meal is part of a sustainable lifestyle. Enjoy it mindfully without regret—it can actually help you stay consistent.

