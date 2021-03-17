Hydrating Summer Drinks
Image Credit: Getty
Introduction
Proper hydration is always important, irrespective of the weather. In summer, a lot of body fluids are lost through sweating, and this can cause dehydration.
Image Credit: iStock
Continued
Staying hydrated regulates body temperature and facilitates healthy organ functioning. Tap to know some hydrating summer drinks.
Video Credit: Pexels
Sugarcane juice
This drink works as a diuretic. It can prevent bloating and tiredness and helps kidneys function better. It can replenish lost electrolytes in the body.
Image Credit: iStock
Coconut water
It can prevent acidity, unwanted acne and maintain electrolyte balance. You can also add basil seeds to coconut water. Have it mid-morning or early afternoon.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Buttermilk
This drink is a good source of Vitamin B12 and is an effective coolant that can prevent bloating. Have it just after your lunch for best results.
Image Credit: Getty
Cucumber juice
Cucumber is high in nutrients and antioxidants. High water content of cucumber juice can be great for times when you feel like having a detox.
Image Credit: iStock
Gulkand
Have gulkand every day to keep the heat away, says Rujuta Diwekar. Mix 1 tsp of gulkand in water and sip it through the day. It can help with acidity and bloating.
Image Credit: iStock
Jaljeera
This is a digestion-boosting hydrating summer drink. Cumin seeds or jeera is roasted and made in a coarse powder and mixed in water.
Image Credit: iStock
Lemonade
Add lemon juice, mint leaves, sugar, and rock salt in water. The drink is rich in micro nutrients which prevent electrolytes to drop in the body.
Image Credit: Getty
For More Stories
like this click here
Video Credit: Pexels