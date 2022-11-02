Weight Loss Friendly Breakfast Options

Introduction

Breakfast breaks the overnight fast. It is often considered as the most important meal of the day. It supplies crucial nutrients to the body that are required to start the day with optimal energy levels

Breakfast for weight loss

When trying to lose weight, it becomes crucial to choose the right breakfast options that support your weight loss journey. If you too trying to shed some kilos, here are some breakfast options you can try.

High fibre foods

Foods high in fibre can keep you full for longer. Add enough fruit, vegetables, oats, wholegrain bread, brown rice, whole wheat pasta and lentils to your breakfast meal.

Eggs

Eggs are high in protein and other essential nutrients. Eggs can also keep you full for longer and help in weight loss. You can prepare eggs for breakfast in multiple ways.

Banana

Banana for breakfast is one of the best options to choose from. Bananas are loaded with fibre and potassium. This fruit is also easily available.

Yogurt

Yogurt is excellent for weight loss. It is a probiotic that can keep gut healthy. You can add a few fruits or nuts to your cup of yogurt. Make sure that you choose yogurt without added sugar. 

Smoothies

Smoothies can help increase your protein and fibre intake. A smoothie is also filling and nutritious at the same time but don't overdo it with high-calorie ingredients.

Coffee

Studies suggest that drinking coffee increases metabolism and supports fat burning. Coffee contains caffeine therefore do not overconsume it.

