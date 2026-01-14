Ways To Stop the Winter Itch

Image Credit: Pexels
The winter itch is becoming increasingly common, and it is also known as asteatotic eczema. Traditional skin lotions often fail because they lack the targeted approach to repair the skin barrier effectively in low humidity.
The low humidity breaks the natural fats (lipids) found in your skin; use ceramide lotions for effective repair.
Central heating leads to more moisture loss through the dermis, the uppermost layer of the skin; drink enough water and consume hydrating foods.
The extremely cold temperature leads to molecular triggers that cause the itch-scratch cycle in winters.
The scientifically balanced pH of the skin is 4.7 to 5.75, which is critical for winter defence.
Filaggrin proteins can help repair the seasonal skin barrier breakdown.
This can help change the skin's bacterial landscape, leading to less sensitivity.
Eating enough omegas 3, 6 and 9 can provide internal skin hydration.
Taking a hot shower can trigger histamine release and make the skin's surface drier.
