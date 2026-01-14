Ways To Stop the Winter Itch

The winter itch is becoming increasingly common, and it is also known as asteatotic eczema. Traditional skin lotions often fail because they lack the targeted approach to repair the skin barrier effectively in low humidity.

The low humidity breaks the natural fats (lipids) found in your skin; use ceramide lotions for effective repair.

Use Ceramides

Central heating leads to more moisture loss through the dermis, the uppermost layer of the skin; drink enough water and consume hydrating foods.

Remedy Water Loss

The extremely cold temperature leads to molecular triggers that cause the itch-scratch cycle in winters.

Reduce Inflammation

The scientifically balanced pH of the skin is 4.7 to 5.75, which is critical for winter defence.

Maintaining Skin's pH

Filaggrin proteins can help repair the seasonal skin barrier breakdown.

Role Of Proteins

This can help change the skin's bacterial landscape, leading to less sensitivity.

Eat Probiotics

Eating enough omegas 3, 6 and 9 can provide internal skin hydration.

Dietary Fatty Acids

Taking a hot shower can trigger histamine release and make the skin's surface drier. 

Control Thermal Stress

