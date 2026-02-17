Ways To Stop Panic

Image Credit: Pexels
Panic is triggered by the sudden onset of symptoms that can ruin your current mood and send your nervous system into overdrive.
Practising deep breathing can slow down the fight-or-flight response that initiates the panic cycle.
Through 4-3-2-1 grounding strategies, you can effectively calm your nervous system and reduce anxiousness and panic.
Light walking or stretching can help calm your nervous system and burn off the excess adrenaline.
Constant positive affirmations can reduce catastrophic thinking that often leads to a chaotic mental state.
You need to reframe the negative thought in your mind to reduce the fear response being sent from your brain.
Practising daily exercise, getting good sleep, and limiting caffeine can lower baseline anxiety.
If you are experiencing frequent panic attacks, then you need to consult a medical professional for help.
