Ways To Stop Doomscrolling

Digital well-being has emerged as a critical health priority as the addictive nature of algorithm-driven feeds continues to impact global mental health.

The "Dopamine Menu" Strategy

Studies suggest replacing digital hits with a curated list of "slow" dopamine activities, such as reading or gardening, to reset the brain's reward system.

Removing the colour from mobile interfaces reduces the neurological reward signal, making applications significantly less enticing to the brain's pleasure centres.

Greyscale Visual Transformation

Establishing a physical boundary for devices two hours before sleep prevents blue-light interference with essential melatonin production.

App-Free "Sunset" Zones

Micro-Interruption Interventions

Utilising tools that force a ten-second pause before opening social media apps can break the "automaticity" of compulsive checking.

​Molecular Stress Reduction

Research into "techno-stress" suggests that disabling all non-human notifications drastically lowers cortisol levels and improves the duration of focus.

Notification Auditing

The 20-20-20 Vision Break

Optometrists recommend looking at an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes to reduce digital eye strain and mental fatigue.

External Alarm Reliance

Moving the smartphone out of the bedroom and using a traditional alarm clock prevents the "first-thing-in-the-morning" scrolling trap.

