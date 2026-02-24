Ways To Soothe A Sore Throat

Image Credit: Unsplash


A sore throat can be characterised by the sudden feeling of suddenly feeling an itch at the back of your throat, resulting in inflamed airways. There are certain ways to soothe a sore throat that can help ease the discomfort.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Studies suggest that saltwater gargles can soothe inflamed airways and lead to temporary pain relief.

Salt Water Gargles

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Honey is a known antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory, which can soothe the throat when it is irritated.

Consume A Small Amount Of Honey

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

If you have mucus build-up along with a sore throat, then inhaling steam can help soothe the irritated airways.

Inhale Steam

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

The sore throat can worsen if you are dehydrated; make sure to drink plenty of fluids to ease throat discomfort.

Plenty Of Fluids

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

A sore throat can worsen if you have too many warm foods, so eating cold treats can help with throat pain and swelling.

Cold Treats

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Vocal rest is necessary to reduce swelling and allow healthy tissues to heal.

Take Vocal Rest

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

The root cause of having a sore throat needs tailored medication to help offer complete and quick healing.

Medication

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com