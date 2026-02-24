Image Credit: Unsplash
A sore throat can be characterised by the sudden feeling of suddenly feeling an itch at the back of your throat, resulting in inflamed airways. There are certain ways to soothe a sore throat that can help ease the discomfort.

Studies suggest that saltwater gargles can soothe inflamed airways and lead to temporary pain relief.

Honey is a known antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory, which can soothe the throat when it is irritated.

If you have mucus build-up along with a sore throat, then inhaling steam can help soothe the irritated airways.

The sore throat can worsen if you are dehydrated; make sure to drink plenty of fluids to ease throat discomfort.

A sore throat can worsen if you have too many warm foods, so eating cold treats can help with throat pain and swelling.

Vocal rest is necessary to reduce swelling and allow healthy tissues to heal.

The root cause of having a sore throat needs tailored medication to help offer complete and quick healing.


