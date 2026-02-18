Ways To Soothe A Headache

Image Credit: Pexels
A headache is a type of sudden pain that can occur due to digital fatigue, eye strain, lack of nutrients, and other possible reasons. You can soothe a headache by taking proactive steps to avoid dealing with the pain.
Studies from India confirm that you can reduce headache frequency with mind‑body practices.
Persistent dehydration and skipped meals are common headache triggers.
Butterbur, feverfew, and ginger show preventive benefits when it comes to soothing a headache.
These simple home remedies are proven to ease tension headaches.
By getting regular sleep and reducing your screen time, you can lower your headache risk.
