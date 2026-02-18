Ways To Soothe A Headache

Image Credit: Pexels

A headache is a type of sudden pain that can occur due to digital fatigue, eye strain, lack of nutrients, and other possible reasons. You can soothe a headache by taking proactive steps to avoid dealing with the pain.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Studies from India confirm that you can reduce headache frequency with mind‑body practices.

                 Image Credit: Pexels


Yoga And Meditation

Persistent dehydration and skipped meals are common headache triggers.


Hydration And Diet

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Butterbur, feverfew, and ginger show preventive benefits when it comes to soothing a headache.

Herbal Remedies

                 Image Credit: Pexels

These simple home remedies are proven to ease tension headaches.


Cold And Warm Compresses

                 Image Credit: Pexels

By getting regular sleep and reducing your screen time, you can lower your headache risk.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Lifestyle Adjustments

Image Credit: Pexels

