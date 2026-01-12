Ways To Reduce Inflammation

Image Credit: Pexels
Inflammation is a silent killer, linked to heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. To keep inflammation in check, people can use simple ways that can help them keep their tissues healthy.
Research suggests that the Mediterranean diet is the gold standard for reducing inflammatory markers.
Sleep deprivation alters immune function, and studies suggest that even one night of partial sleep loss can increase inflammation in the body.
Chronic stress increases cortisol, which, when persistently high, can lead to resistance in immune cells.
Just 20 minutes of moderate-level physical activity acts as a natural anti-inflammatory.
Several studies dictate that using spices with anti-inflammatory properties can lower inflammation in the body.
An excess of fat cells present in the body can trigger an immune response by secreting pro-inflammatory proteins.
The gut-immune axis is a critical determiner of the amount of inflammation in the body.
Both lifestyle habits can increase oxidative stress, and this allows bacterial toxins to enter the bloodstream.
Drinking the desired amount of water is necessary for the lymphatic system functioning; it filters toxins and removes waste from the body.
