Ways To Reduce Inflammation

Image Credit: Pexels


Inflammation is a silent killer, linked to heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. To keep inflammation in check, people can use simple ways that can help them keep their tissues healthy.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Research suggests that the Mediterranean diet is the gold standard for reducing inflammatory markers.

Eat An Anti-Inflammatory Diet

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Sleep deprivation alters immune function, and studies suggest that even one night of partial sleep loss can increase inflammation in the body.

Prioritise Quality Sleep

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Chronic stress increases cortisol, which, when persistently high, can lead to resistance in immune cells.

Manage Stress

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Just 20 minutes of moderate-level physical activity acts as a natural anti-inflammatory.

Engage In Consistent Exercise

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Several studies dictate that using spices with anti-inflammatory properties can lower inflammation in the body.

Consume Enough Spices

                 Image Credit: Pexels

An excess of fat cells present in the body can trigger an immune response by secreting pro-inflammatory proteins.

Manage Weight

                 Image Credit: Pexels

The gut-immune axis is a critical determiner of the amount of inflammation in the body.

Regulate Gut Function

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Both lifestyle habits can increase oxidative stress, and this allows bacterial toxins to enter the bloodstream.

Limit Alcohol And Smoking

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Drinking the desired amount of water is necessary for the lymphatic system functioning; it filters toxins and removes waste from the body.

Hydration

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

