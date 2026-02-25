Ways To Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Mosquito bites are very common, but they can cause serious diseases. The all-season uptick in mosquito-borne illnesses like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, Japanese encephalitis, and Zika virus has led to people wondering how they can protect themselves.

Natural and strong mosquito repellents like citronella oil can offer protection from mosquito bites.

Use Mosquito Repellents

Wearing protective clothing in the mornings and evenings can help prevent mosquito bites.

Wear Protective Clothing

By installing window and door screens, you can prevent constant exposure to mosquitoes.

Install Window And Door Screens

This extra step can help prevent accidental mosquito bites during sleep.

Sleep Under Mosquito Nets

You need to clean the accumulated water under flowerpots, planters, or storage containers to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

Eliminate Stagnant Water

You can use coils, vaporisers, or sprays that are safe for inhalation to keep mosquitoes at bay.

Use Indoor Protection

You need to clean your community surroundings, as accidental mosquito bites are common in breeding grounds.

Maintain Clean Surroundings

