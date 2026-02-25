Ways To Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Image Credit: Unsplash
Mosquito bites are very common, but they can cause serious diseases. The all-season uptick in mosquito-borne illnesses like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, Japanese encephalitis, and Zika virus has led to people wondering how they can protect themselves.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Natural and strong mosquito repellents like citronella oil can offer protection from mosquito bites.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Wearing protective clothing in the mornings and evenings can help prevent mosquito bites.
Image Credit: Unsplash
By installing window and door screens, you can prevent constant exposure to mosquitoes.
Image Credit: Unsplash
This extra step can help prevent accidental mosquito bites during sleep.
Image Credit: Unsplash
You need to clean the accumulated water under flowerpots, planters, or storage containers to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.
Image Credit: Unsplash
You can use coils, vaporisers, or sprays that are safe for inhalation to keep mosquitoes at bay.
Image Credit: Unsplash
You need to clean your community surroundings, as accidental mosquito bites are common in breeding grounds.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: