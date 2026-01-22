Ways To Maintain Mental Wellness

Image Credit: Pexels
Mental wellness is a culmination of daily habits that help maintain mental well-being. There are certain ways to practise them with ease.
Being present in the moment, fully present, can help you reduce anxiety and improve focus.
The brain releases happy hormones called ‘endorphins' whenever you exercise, so staying physically active is important.
Studies suggest that having fruitful relationships with friends and family can aid in mental well-being.
Quality undisturbed sleep helps ensure proper brain function during the day, aiding in emotional well-being.
Consuming a balanced diet that has nutrition and different colours can help in providing the body with enough nutrients to feel its best.
Studies suggest that people with pets are mentally healthier, as the happy hormone is secreted every time they meet their pet.
The brain functions better when the body is well-hydrated; this is because water is required for most bodily processes.
