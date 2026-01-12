Ways To Maintain Dental Hygiene

Image Credit: Pexels
Dental hygiene is often ignored until an unexpected toothache, gum swelling or discomfort while eating arises. This is why consistent daily hygiene needs to be followed and practised for long-term health.
Fluoride is necessary in toothpastes, as it can create a harder, more acid-resistant surface on the enamel.
The toothbrush needs to be replaced every three to four months if the bristles become frayed.
Therapeutic mouthwashes contain ingredients that reduce plaque and gingivitis.
Saliva is the mouth's natural defence mechanism; chronic dry mouth due to medications can cause tooth decay.
Treating gum inflammation can actually help improve blood sugar control in diabetic patients.
Studies suggest that sugary foods and acidic foods erode tooth enamel and cause tooth sensitivity.
The tongue needs to be cleaned using a tongue scraper or a toothbrush, decreasing bacterial load in the oral cavity.
Brushing only cleans 60% of the tooth's surface; that's why flossing is necessary for thorough cleaning in between the teeth.
