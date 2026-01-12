Ways To Maintain Dental Hygiene

Image Credit: Pexels


Dental hygiene is often ignored until an unexpected toothache, gum swelling or discomfort while eating arises. This is why consistent daily hygiene needs to be followed and practised for long-term health.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Fluoride is necessary in toothpastes, as it can create a harder, more acid-resistant surface on the enamel.

Necessary Fluoride

                 Image Credit: Pexels

The toothbrush needs to be replaced every three to four months if the bristles become frayed.

Regular Toothbrush Replacement

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Therapeutic mouthwashes contain ingredients that reduce plaque and gingivitis.

Use Of Therapeutic Mouthwashes

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Saliva is the mouth's natural defence mechanism; chronic dry mouth due to medications can cause tooth decay.

Combat Dry Mouth

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Treating gum inflammation can actually help improve blood sugar control in diabetic patients.

Gum-Body Connection

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Studies suggest that sugary foods and acidic foods erode tooth enamel and cause tooth sensitivity.

Limit Sugar and Acidic Intake

                 Image Credit: Freepik

The tongue needs to be cleaned using a tongue scraper or a toothbrush, decreasing bacterial load in the oral cavity.

Don't Forget The Tongue

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Brushing only cleans 60% of the tooth's surface; that's why flossing is necessary for thorough cleaning in between the teeth.

Flossing Is Necessary

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

