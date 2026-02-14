Ways To Lower Cortisol Levels

Image Credit: Unsplash
Increased cortisol levels can lead to chronic diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes and others. It is important to manage cortisol levels to prevent such health conditions.
Techniques like diaphragmatic breathing activate the parasympathetic nervous system, quickly reducing stress signals and cortisol spikes.
Gentle yoga or restorative poses improve mind-body connection and lower cortisol through mindfulness.
Aim for 7-9 hours in a cool and dark room. Good sleep prevents cortisol surges and supports recovery.
Focus on whole foods like fruits, vegetables, omega-3-rich fish, and fermented items. These stabilise blood sugar and gut health.
Opt for walking, swimming, or light cardio earlier in the day to balance hormones without overexertion.
Cut intake 6-8 hours before bed to avoid sleep disruption and cortisol elevation.
A short walk outdoors or gardening reduces overstimulation, promotes calm and boosts mood chemicals.
