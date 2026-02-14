Ways To Lower Cortisol Levels

Image Credit: Unsplash


Increased cortisol levels can lead to chronic diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes and others. It is important to manage cortisol levels to prevent such health conditions. 

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Techniques like diaphragmatic breathing activate the parasympathetic nervous system, quickly reducing stress signals and cortisol spikes.

Deep Breathing

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Gentle yoga or restorative poses improve mind-body connection and lower cortisol through mindfulness. 

Regular Yoga

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Aim for 7-9 hours in a cool and dark room. Good sleep prevents cortisol surges and supports recovery. 

Quality Sleep

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Focus on whole foods like fruits, vegetables, omega-3-rich fish, and fermented items. These stabilise blood sugar and gut health.

Nutrient-Dense Diet

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Opt for walking, swimming, or light cardio earlier in the day to balance hormones without overexertion.

Exercise Moderately

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Cut intake 6-8 hours before bed to avoid sleep disruption and cortisol elevation.

Caffeine and Alcohol

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

A short walk outdoors or gardening reduces overstimulation, promotes calm and boosts mood chemicals.

Spend Time In Nature

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

