High blood pressure remains a major health concern that affects a vast majority of the Indian population. There are various ways to effectively lower blood pressure and maintain a healthy level for physical well-being.
Studies suggest that lowering sodium intake can help reduce systolic blood pressure by 4 to 5 mmHg in hypertensive adults.
Studies indicate that exercise improves vascular elasticity and lowers resting heart rate.
Studies document that weight loss of 5 to 10% body weight can lead to meaningful reductions in blood pressure.
Studies point to mindfulness and stress‑management modules in lifestyle interventions that improve blood pressure control.
Combining lifestyle changes with evidence‑based anti-hypertensive drugs optimises blood pressure control and reduces heart disease risk.
Eating healthy and on time can lower blood pressure and decrease the chances of developing health issues due to high blood pressure.
Studies have documented that touching grass barefoot can lower blood pressure.
