Ways To Lower Blood Pressure

Image Credit: Pexels

High blood pressure remains a major health concern that affects a vast majority of the Indian population. There are various ways to effectively lower blood pressure and maintain a healthy level for physical well-being.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Studies suggest that lowering sodium intake can help reduce systolic blood pressure by 4 to 5 mmHg in hypertensive adults.

Reduce Salt Intake

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Studies indicate that exercise improves vascular elasticity and lowers resting heart rate.

Regular Physical Activity

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Studies document that weight loss of 5 to 10% body weight can lead to meaningful reductions in blood pressure.

Weight Management

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Studies point to mindfulness and stress‑management modules in lifestyle interventions that improve blood pressure control.

Reduce Stress

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Combining lifestyle changes with evidence‑based anti-hypertensive drugs optimises blood pressure control and reduces heart disease risk.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Medication As Needed

Eating healthy and on time can lower blood pressure and decrease the chances of developing health issues due to high blood pressure.

Dietary Changes

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Studies have documented that touching grass barefoot can lower blood pressure.

Touching Grass Barefoot

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

