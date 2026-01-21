Ways To Increase Your Magnesium Intake

Image Credit: Pexels
Magnesium plays a critical role in over 300 biochemical reactions, yet many individuals fail to meet the daily required intake.
Image Credit: Pexels
Incorporating mineral-rich whole foods is recommended by nutritionists as the most effective way to support nerve and muscle function.
Image Credit: Pexels
Vegetables like spinach and kale provide a high concentration of magnesium and are easily integrated into daily Indian meals.
Image Credit: Pexels
A daily handful of pumpkin seeds, almonds, or cashews can significantly boost magnesium levels while providing healthy fats.
Image Credit: Pexels
Opting for oats, quinoa, or whole wheat ensures the retention of essential minerals that are typically lost during the refining process.
Image Credit: Pexels
Dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa serves as a potent source of magnesium and heart-healthy antioxidants when consumed in moderation
Image Credit: Pexels
Lentils, chickpeas, and beans are versatile staples that offer a substantial dose of magnesium alongside plant-based protein.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: