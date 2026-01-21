Ways To Increase Your Magnesium Intake

Image Credit: Pexels

Magnesium plays a critical role in over 300 biochemical reactions, yet many individuals fail to meet the daily required intake.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Incorporating mineral-rich whole foods is recommended by nutritionists as the most effective way to support nerve and muscle function.


Solving The Mineral Deficiency

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

 Vegetables like spinach and kale provide a high concentration of magnesium and are easily integrated into daily Indian meals.

Load Up On Dark Leafy Greens

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

 A daily handful of pumpkin seeds, almonds, or cashews can significantly boost magnesium levels while providing healthy fats.

Snack On Seeds And Nuts

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

 Opting for oats, quinoa, or whole wheat ensures the retention of essential minerals that are typically lost during the refining process.

Choosing Whole Grains

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

 Dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa serves as a potent source of magnesium and heart-healthy antioxidants when consumed in moderation

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Indulge In High-Quality Dark Chocolate

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Lentils, chickpeas, and beans are versatile staples that offer a substantial dose of magnesium alongside plant-based protein.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Include Legumes And Pulses 

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com