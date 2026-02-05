Ways To Improve Your Attention Span

Image Credit: Pexels
With shrinking attention spans due to constant screen exposure, here are some ways to improve them effectively.
Multitasking is a myth that drains over 40% of your productivity; doing one thing at a time rewires your brain.
Timing your focus efforts for 25 minutes and taking a break for 5 minutes can result in deep focus.
Place your phone inside a drawer or a box to focus your attention on the task at hand.
Your brain needs fuel, and it can get folate from pulses and omega-3s from nuts that can protect your neurons and sharpen your clarity.
You can rest your mind with a 10-minute meditation routine that can reset your dopamine levels and clear mental clutter.
Looking at nature for just 40 seconds can significantly improve focus.
You need to learn to stand in a queue or wait without checking your phone.
Even 2% of dehydration can cause brain fog, so sip water throughout the day.
Turn off all digital screens 60 minutes before bed to get deep sleep.
