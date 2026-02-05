Ways To Improve Your Attention Span

Image Credit: Pexels

With shrinking attention spans due to constant screen exposure, here are some ways to improve them effectively.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Multitasking is a myth that drains over 40% of your productivity; doing one thing at a time rewires your brain.


Monotasking Rule

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Timing your focus efforts for 25 minutes and taking a break for 5 minutes can result in deep focus.


Pomodoro Technique

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Place your phone inside a drawer or a box to focus your attention on the task at hand.

Phone Hotel

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Your brain needs fuel, and it can get folate from pulses and omega-3s from nuts that can protect your neurons and sharpen your clarity.

Dietary Additions

                 Image Credit: Pexels

You can rest your mind with a 10-minute meditation routine that can reset your dopamine levels and clear mental clutter.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Non-Sleep Deep Rest

Looking at nature for just 40 seconds can significantly improve focus.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Green Micro-Break

You need to learn to stand in a queue or wait without checking your phone.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Master The Boredom Gap

Even 2% of dehydration can cause brain fog, so sip water throughout the day.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Hydration

Turn off all digital screens 60 minutes before bed to get deep sleep.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Turn Off Your Phone Before Bed

Image Credit: Pexels

