Ways To Fix Tech-Neck

Tech neck is an emerging health issue that impacts your posture due to excessive usage of digital devices. There are various ways to fix the forward head posture, and they need to be persistently followed for results.
Research indicates that correcting workstation setup and screen height can reduce neck strain.
Clinical evidence shows that chin tucks improve deep neck flexor strength and help restore alignment.
Multiple studies suggest that stretching your neck can reduce the constant slouching stance.
Studies suggest that doing specific exercises for your shoulder blades can result in scapular stabilisation to counteract slouching.
Establishing evidence‑informed movement exercises can prevent stiffness.
Studies show regular breaks and mindful device use reduce total strain on the neck.
Making use of ergonomic accessories can reduce the load of neck strain and shoulder pain due to prolonged sitting.
