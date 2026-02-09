Ways To Fix Tech-Neck

Tech neck is an emerging health issue that impacts your posture due to excessive usage of digital devices. There are various ways to fix the forward head posture, and they need to be persistently followed for results.

Research indicates that correcting workstation setup and screen height can reduce neck strain.


Being Aware Of Your Posture

Clinical evidence shows that chin tucks improve deep neck flexor strength and help restore alignment.


Strengthening Exercises

Multiple studies suggest that stretching your neck can reduce the constant slouching stance.

Targeted Stretching

Studies suggest that doing specific exercises for your shoulder blades can result in scapular stabilisation to counteract slouching.

Wall Exercises

Establishing evidence‑informed movement exercises can prevent stiffness.

Mobility Training

Studies show regular breaks and mindful device use reduce total strain on the neck.

Screen-Time Breaks

Making use of ergonomic accessories can reduce the load of neck strain and shoulder pain due to prolonged sitting.

Lifestyle Modifications

