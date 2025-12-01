Ways To Consume Raw Haldi For Better Health

Studies show the active compound in haldi, curcumin, has multiple health benefits. But for maximum absorption in the human body, people need to implement the correct ways to eat raw haldi.

Whole Turmeric

Raw haldi can be grated for maximum health benefits, but it has a shelf life that needs proper storage.

Liquid Form

Raw haldi, or turmeric, needs to be brewed in liquid form by boiling it in filtered water for maximum extraction of its active compound, curcumin.

With Black Pepper

Studies show that a pinch of black pepper with raw turmeric can enhance the health benefits and increase its medicinal properties, such as being a powerful anti-inflammatory.

Supplement Form

While raw turmeric is best consumed in its raw and fresh form, certain people who are unable to source raw haldi can take supplements as prescribed by a medical professional.

Although this is a processed form, certain properties present in raw haldi can be negatively impacted when turmeric is processed for convenience.

Turmeric Powder

Kasuri turmeric is non-edible but used for its strong aroma and for instantly opening up sinuses.

Aromatic Haldi

