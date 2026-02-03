Ways To Combat Insomnia

Image Credit: Pexels
Insomnia is a growing health concern affecting 40% of Indians who report issues with their sleep quality.
Image Credit: Pexels
Maintaining proper sleep hygiene through habits is important for getting consistent and regular sleep at night.
Image Credit: Pexels
Randomised controlled trials show CBT is more effective than medication for long-term insomnia management.
Image Credit: Pexels
Research in JAMA Internal Medicine found that mindfulness meditation reduces sleep disturbances.
Image Credit: Pexels
Studies confirm that regular moderate-level exercise improves sleep and efficiency.
Image Credit: Pexels
Clinical evidence shows caffeine, alcohol, and heavy meals before bedtime worsen insomnia.
Image Credit: Pexels
Clinical studies demonstrate that blue light from phones and laptops suppresses melatonin, delaying sleep onset.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: