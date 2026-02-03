Ways To Combat Insomnia

Insomnia is a growing health concern affecting 40% of Indians who report issues with their sleep quality.

Maintaining proper sleep hygiene through habits is important for getting consistent and regular sleep at night.


Sleep Hygiene

Randomised controlled trials show CBT is more effective than medication for long-term insomnia management.


Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT)

Research in JAMA Internal Medicine found that mindfulness meditation reduces sleep disturbances.

Mindfulness And Relaxation Techniques

Studies confirm that regular moderate-level exercise improves sleep and efficiency.

Physical Activity

Clinical evidence shows caffeine, alcohol, and heavy meals before bedtime worsen insomnia.

Dietary Choices

Clinical studies demonstrate that blue light from phones and laptops suppresses melatonin, delaying sleep onset.

Digital Exposure

