Ways To Calm Your Anxiety

Image Credit: Pexels
When the nervous system gets into hyperactive mode, then anxiety levels can soar.
Image Credit: Pexels
Studies indicate that the human habit of sighing is a biological way to lower autonomic arousal.
Image Credit: Pexels
Splashing ice-cold water on your face can stimulate your vagus nerve, calming your nervous system.
Image Credit: Pexels
A clinical trial indicates that a form of guided body scanning can reset your sleep.
Image Credit: Pexels
Neurobiology studies have indicated that your eye movement and the internal stress state are related.
Image Credit: Pexels
A weighted blanket can make your sleep cycle deeper and help you deal with adult anxiety.
Image Credit: Pexels
Natural noises like the sound of water flowing, plants, and insects can instantly calm your nervous state.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: