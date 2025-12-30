Ways To Boost Metabolism During Winters

Image Credit: Unsplash
Metabolism in winter slows down due to various reasons. And with reduced movement and increased calorie intake, it can lead to weight gain. Here are some easy ways to boost your metabolism during winters.
Start your day with high-protein foods like eggs, oats, or yoghurt. This increases the thermic effect of food, burning more calories.
Sip warm water, green tea, or ginger tea throughout the day. These maintain hydration while catechins in green tea help in fat oxidation.
Add ginger, cinnamon, cayenne, or hot peppers to your meals. The thermogenic compounds present in these raise your body temperature, leading to calorie burn.
Aim to get 7-9 hours every night as sleep deprivation slows glucose metabolism by up to 40%, reducing overall energy expenditure.
Build muscle with weights or bodyweight exercises at least 2-3 times every week. More lean mass increases your resting metabolic rate, burning extra calories even at rest.
End showers with 30-60 seconds of cool water to activate brown fat. This increases your energy burn for thermogenesis in cold weather.
Include oats, kale, beans, or potatoes daily. The resistant starch and fibre in them require more calories to digest.
