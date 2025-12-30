Ways To Boost Metabolism During Winters

Image Credit: Unsplash


Metabolism in winter slows down due to various reasons. And with reduced movement and increased calorie intake, it can lead to weight gain. Here are some easy ways to boost your metabolism during winters. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Start your day with high-protein foods like eggs, oats, or yoghurt. This increases the thermic effect of food, burning more calories.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Eat Protein-Rich Breakfasts

Exercise

Sip warm water, green tea, or ginger tea throughout the day. These maintain hydration while catechins in green tea help in fat oxidation.

Stay Hydrated

Image Credit: Unsplash

Eat Spicy Foods

Add ginger, cinnamon, cayenne, or hot peppers to your meals. The thermogenic compounds present in these raise your body temperature, leading to calorie burn. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Quality Sleep

Aim to get 7-9 hours every night as sleep deprivation slows glucose metabolism by up to 40%, reducing overall energy expenditure.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Strength Training

Build muscle with weights or bodyweight exercises at least 2-3 times every week. More lean mass increases your resting metabolic rate, burning extra calories even at rest.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Cold Showers

End showers with 30-60 seconds of cool water to activate brown fat. This increases your energy burn for thermogenesis in cold weather.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Fibre-Rich Foods

Include oats, kale, beans, or potatoes daily. The resistant starch and fibre in them require more calories to digest.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

