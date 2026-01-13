Ways To Align Your Body Clock

Aligning your clock isn't just about light; it is about managing sleep pressure caused by the buildup of a chemical called adenosine in the brain throughout the day.

Delaying caffeine for 90 minutes after walking allows adenosine levels to clear naturally, preventing the afternoon crash that disrupts evening sleepiness.

90-Minute Caffeine Rule

Engaging in aerobic exercise in the afternoon can help deepen the sleep drive for that night.

Physical Activity Window

Research suggests that night owls have a higher incidence of metabolic and psychological stress levels.

Sleep During The Night

The body's core temperature must drop by 1 to 2 degrees celsius to initiate deep sleep.

Cooling Factor

When an individual has a broken biological clock, their social obligations can suffer.

Combating Social Jetlag

Ensuring that there is at least a 12-hour gap between the last meal and the first meal of the day can reset the body clock.

The 12-Hour Fast

The body processes calorie-heavy foods more efficiently in the morning than in the evening.

Timing

