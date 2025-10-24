Waxing Tips For Sensitive Skin

Image Credit: Unsplash
Waxing can cause irritation, redness, or even small bumps on sensitive skin. People with delicate skin may also experience inflammation or itching post-wax. However, with a few gentle precautions, you can reduce discomfort and protect your skin barrier.
Use a mild scrub 24 hours before waxing to remove dead skin and prevent ingrown hairs.
Make sure there's no oil, lotion, or sweat on your skin before waxing to help the wax grip properly and reduce irritation.
Opt for hard wax or hypoallergenic formulas designed for sensitive skin, as they're less harsh than strip wax.
Skip hot showers, saunas, or gym sessions for 24 hours and wear loose clothing to prevent friction and rashes.
After waxing, use aloe vera or a calming lotion to cool down redness and hydrate the skin.
Touching freshly waxed skin can transfer bacteria, leading to breakouts or infection.
Waxing regularly helps hair grow thinner and softer over time, making the process less painful and irritating.
