Water-Rich Foods You Should Eat For Better Hydration

Image Credit: Unsplash


Water-rich foods can hydrate your body effectively while providing nutrients. This makes them ideal during the summer months. Here are some options you can choose from.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Cucumbers are mostly water which refresh your system instantly. Slice them into salads or eat raw for quick hydration.

Cucumber (96% water)

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

This fruit gives hydration along with vitamins A and C. One cup gives nearly a half-cup of water and can be eaten as a post-workout snack.

Watermelon (92% water)

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Packed with antioxidants and fibre, strawberries quench thirst while boosting collagen.

Strawberries (91% water)

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Celery's crisp stalks provide electrolytes and are low in calories. Blend it into smoothies or eat as a snack to stay energised.

Celery (95% water)

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Iceberg or romaine lettuce bulks meals with hydration and vitamins A and C. You can use it in wraps or salads to increase volume without calories.

Lettuce (96% water)

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

This veggie cooks fast, retaining water plus vitamins A and C. You can grill or stir-fry it. 

Zucchini (94% water)

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Rich in lycopene, tomatoes can be hydrating and also beneficial for heart health. These can be used in curries or as fresh slices.

Tomatoes (95% water)

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

