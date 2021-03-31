Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks


Introduction

Water retention occurs when kidneys, circulatory system and other bodily systems are unable to maintain fluid levels.

Water retention can cause symptoms like swelling, puffy skin, weight gain, joint stiffness and tenderness in limbs. 

Potassium foods

Reducing salt intake can manage water retention. Potassium can help in reducing the effect of sodium in the body: Nmami Agarwal, nutritionist. 

Bananas

Start your day with a banana. It is one of the best sources of potassium. Other food sources include avocado, spinach, brocooli, mushrooms, potatoes and sweet potatoes.

Fennel seeds

Chewing on fennel seeds or drinking a cup of fennel tea can help in reducing gas and bloating- commonly associated with water retention. 

Drink more water

Drinking more water is the easiest and most powerful health hack for preventing bloating and water retention, says Agarwal.

Magnesium

This mineral has stomach acid-neutralising properties. Leafy green veggies, whole grains and fish are food sources of magnesium.

Ginger

Ginger is a natural diuretic which can prevent bloating and aid better digestion. Ginger tea/water can address the concern of water retention. 

Choose veggies wisely

Vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and kale are gassy in nature, says Agarwal. Avoid them to beat water retention. 

Have probiotics

Probiotic-rich foods like kefir, sauerkraut, and yogurt contain live active cultures that may help reduce bloating and abdominal discomfort.

Essential oils

Rub essential oils such peppermint or chamomile, on your stomach. It can be  helpful in addressing the issue of bloating, thanks to its carminative properties.

