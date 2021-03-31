Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Image Credit: Getty
Introduction
Water retention occurs when kidneys, circulatory system and other bodily systems are unable to maintain fluid levels.
Video Credit: Pexels
Continued
Water retention can cause symptoms like swelling, puffy skin, weight gain, joint stiffness and tenderness in limbs.
Image Credit: iStock
Potassium foods
Reducing salt intake can manage water retention. Potassium can help in reducing the effect of sodium in the body: Nmami Agarwal, nutritionist.
Image Credit: Pexels
Bananas
Start your day with a banana. It is one of the best sources of potassium. Other food sources include avocado, spinach, brocooli, mushrooms, potatoes and sweet potatoes.
Image Credit: Getty
Fennel seeds
Chewing on fennel seeds or drinking a cup of fennel tea can help in reducing gas and bloating- commonly associated with water retention.
Image Credit: iStock
Drink more water
Drinking more water is the easiest and most powerful health hack for preventing bloating and water retention, says Agarwal.
Image Credit: Pexels
Magnesium
This mineral has stomach acid-neutralising properties. Leafy green veggies, whole grains and fish are food sources of magnesium.
Image Credit: iStock
Ginger
Ginger is a natural diuretic which can prevent bloating and aid better digestion. Ginger tea/water can address the concern of water retention.
Image Credit: Getty
Choose veggies wisely
Vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and kale are gassy in nature, says Agarwal. Avoid them to beat water retention.
Image Credit: Pexels
Have probiotics
Probiotic-rich foods like kefir, sauerkraut, and yogurt contain live active cultures that may help reduce bloating and abdominal discomfort.
Image Credit: Pexels
Essential oils
Rub essential oils such peppermint or chamomile, on your stomach. It can be helpful in addressing the issue of bloating, thanks to its carminative properties.
Image Credit: Pexels
Video Credit: Pexels