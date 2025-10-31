Warning Signs Your Body Needs Vitamin D

Image Credit: Pexels


Vitamin D is crucial to maintain healthy bones, support immune function, and regulating mood. Adequate amounts of Vitamin D are necessary for supporting vital functions.

Image Credit: Pexels

Aching Muscles

Image Credit: Freepik

Vitamin D ensures your muscles are healthy and nourished; a lack manifests as aches and pains while using muscles.

Binge Eating

Low levels of Vitamin D don't satisfy the system, making people binge eat.

Image Credit: Unsplash

If you feel tired and rundown all the time, it's likely your Vitamin D is low.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Fatigue

Image Credit: Unsplash

Down Mood

Vitamin D is responsible for neurotransmitter metabolism (serotonin), which regulates mood.

Sleep Issues

Low levels of Vitamin D result in impairing the neural pathways, which messes up the sleep-wake cycle.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

Dizziness

If you are feeling dizzy, it's likely that the low levels of Vitamin D are causing weakness.

Image Credit: Freepik

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com