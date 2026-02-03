Warning Signs Of A Heart Attack

Image Credit: Pexels
A heart attack manifests as subtle signs that may signal that your heart is becoming weaker.
Image Credit: Pexels
Studies confirm that persistent chest pain or feeling pressure on your chest could be a sign of an upcoming heart attack or episode.
Image Credit: Pexels
In a silent heart attack, dyspnoea (breathlessness) often accompanies or precedes chest pain.
Image Credit: Pexels
If pain is radiating to the left arm, jaw, or back, it is a hallmark sign of cardiac ischaemia.
Image Credit: Pexels
The sudden onset of clammy skin, sweating, or nausea is documented as an autonomic warning sign.
Image Credit: Pexels
Research in women's heart health shows extreme fatigue and sleep disturbances can precede heart attacks by weeks.
Image Credit: Pexels
Studies link dizziness and fainting to reduce blood flow to the brain during heart events.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Studies reveal that up to one-third of heart attacks are ‘silent', detected only later via ECG or imaging.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: