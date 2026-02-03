Warning Signs Of A Heart Attack

A heart attack manifests as subtle signs that may signal that your heart is becoming weaker.

Studies confirm that persistent chest pain or feeling pressure on your chest could be a sign of an upcoming heart attack or episode.


Chest Pain Or Pressure

In a silent heart attack, dyspnoea (breathlessness) often accompanies or precedes chest pain.


Shortness Of Breath

If pain is radiating to the left arm, jaw, or back, it is a hallmark sign of cardiac ischaemia.

Radiating Pain

The sudden onset of clammy skin, sweating, or nausea is documented as an autonomic warning sign.

Cold Sweats And Nausea

Research in women's heart health shows extreme fatigue and sleep disturbances can precede heart attacks by weeks.

Unusual Fatigue

Studies link dizziness and fainting to reduce blood flow to the brain during heart events.

Dizziness

Studies reveal that up to one-third of heart attacks are ‘silent', detected only later via ECG or imaging.

Silent Heart Attacks

