Warm-Up Exercises For Gym Workouts

Warm-up exercises prepare your mind and body for more strenuous activity. Additionally, they help reduce the risk of injuries, improve blood flow, increase flexibility and enhance exercise results.
A few simple exercises and stretches that can warm up your muscles are excellent choices for a warmup session.
Jog in place while bringing your knees up towards your chest. It will engage your core and lower body.
Spend about 5-10 minutes on dynamic stretches like leg swings and arm circles to increase blood flow and loosen up your muscles.
Activate your legs and glutes with 10-15 squats before your a workout.
Twisting your torso helps warm up the core muscles and mobilizes the spine.
Roll your shoulders forwards and backwards and let your arms hang loose by your sides.
A warm-up should typically last around 10-15 minutes, focusing on the specific muscles you'll be using during your workout.
