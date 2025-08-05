Warm-Up Exercises For Gym Workouts


Warm-up exercises prepare your mind and body for more strenuous activity. Additionally, they help reduce the risk of injuries, improve blood flow, increase flexibility and enhance exercise results.

A few simple exercises and stretches that can warm up your muscles are excellent choices for a warmup session.

Spot jogging

Jog in place while bringing your knees up towards your chest. It will engage your core and lower body.

Dynamic stretching

Spend about 5-10 minutes on dynamic stretches like leg swings and arm circles to increase blood flow and loosen up your muscles. 

Bodyweight squats

Activate your legs and glutes with 10-15 squats before your a workout.

Torso twists

Twisting your torso helps warm up the core muscles and mobilizes the spine.

Shoulder rolls

Roll your shoulders forwards and backwards  and let your arms hang loose by your sides.

A warm-up should typically last around 10-15 minutes, focusing on the specific muscles you'll be using during your workout. 

