Why Warming Up Is Important

Importance

When you are eager to start your workout, it can be tempting to skip a warm-up. But a brief warm-up is crucial to the success of the workout.

Stretching exercises

Before a workout, you can start with mild exercises followed by stretching. Your muscles should be warm before stretching. These will help enhance your performance.

Muscle temperature

A warm-up helps increase overall body temperature. As the muscle temperature increases it allows them to contract and relax better.

Prepares you mentally

A workout requires mental preparation which helps you to keep going. Warming up reduces stress and prepares your mind to focus on the workout.

Reduces injury risk

Warm muscles are at a lower risk of overstretching. Better muscle elasticity reduces the chances of injury and prevents overheating.

Increases flexibility

Stretching increases muscle flexibility which makes it easier to exercise. By reducing muscle stiffness it gives you a kick start to a workout.

Boosts blood flow

Not just your muscles, a warm-up is beneficial for your heart too. It increases the blood flow putting less stress on the heart.

Good for joints

Movement of joints also plays a key role during a workout. A quick warm will allow large joints to reach their maximum movement potential.

Improves posture

Muscle imbalance contributes to poor posture. Stretching your muscles properly can help encourage proper alignment and better posture.

How to warm-up

Begin at a low, slow pace that gradually increases in speed and intensity. Keep it short that produce mild sweating but should not leave you fatigued.

