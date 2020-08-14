Why Warming Up Is Important

Image Credit: Getty
When you are eager to start your workout, it can be tempting to skip a warm-up. But a brief warm-up is crucial to the success of the workout.
Before a workout, you can start with mild exercises followed by stretching. Your muscles should be warm before stretching. These will help enhance your performance.
A warm-up helps increase overall body temperature. As the muscle temperature increases it allows them to contract and relax better.
A workout requires mental preparation which helps you to keep going. Warming up reduces stress and prepares your mind to focus on the workout.
Warm muscles are at a lower risk of overstretching. Better muscle elasticity reduces the chances of injury and prevents overheating.
Stretching increases muscle flexibility which makes it easier to exercise. By reducing muscle stiffness it gives you a kick start to a workout.
Not just your muscles, a warm-up is beneficial for your heart too. It increases the blood flow putting less stress on the heart.
Movement of joints also plays a key role during a workout. A quick warm will allow large joints to reach their maximum movement potential.
Muscle imbalance contributes to poor posture. Stretching your muscles properly can help encourage proper alignment and better posture.
Begin at a low, slow pace that gradually increases in speed and intensity. Keep it short that produce mild sweating but should not leave you fatigued.
For More Stories like
this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com