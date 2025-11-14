Vitamin D Sources For Immunity

Vitamin D plays a crucial role in strengthening the immune system. It helps the body fight infections and regulate inflammation. Low Vitamin D levels are linked to higher chances of respiratory illnesses and weak immunity.

Sunlight exposure

The best natural source, your skin makes Vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. Spend 15–20 minutes in early morning sun regularly.

Fatty fish

Fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are rich in Vitamin D3, which boosts immune cell function and bone health.

Egg yolks

Egg yolks contain moderate Vitamin D levels. Include boiled or poached eggs in your diet for daily support.

Mushrooms 

Certain mushrooms like maitake or UV-exposed button mushrooms naturally produce Vitamin D2, a plant-based form.

Cod liver oil

A traditional yet powerful supplement packed with Vitamin D and omega-3s—just one teaspoon covers daily needs.

Cheese and paneer

Cheese, especially Swiss and cheddar, offers small but consistent amounts of Vitamin D, helping support overall immunity.

