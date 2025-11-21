Vitamin D Overdose Signs

Image Credit: Unsplash
Vitamin D is essential for immunity, bone strength and overall health but too much of it can backfire., it's important to know the early signs of overdose. Excess intake usually happens through supplements, not sunlight.
Image Credit: Unsplash
High Vitamin D raises calcium levels, triggering stomach discomfort and persistent vomiting.
Image Credit: Unsplash
You may feel unusually thirsty as the body struggles to handle elevated calcium.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Increased calcium can strain the kidneys, leading to more bathroom visits.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Excess Vitamin D affects muscle function, causing fatigue and weakness.
Image Credit: Unsplash
High calcium levels can impact brain function, leading to mood changes or confusion.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Many people experience reduced hunger or feel full quickly.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Over time, high calcium can stress the kidneys, causing flank or back pain.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: