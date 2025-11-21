Vitamin D Overdose Signs

Vitamin D is essential for immunity, bone strength and overall health but too much of it can backfire., it's important to know the early signs of overdose. Excess intake usually happens through supplements, not sunlight.

Nausea & vomiting

High Vitamin D raises calcium levels, triggering stomach discomfort and persistent vomiting.

Excessive thirst

You may feel unusually thirsty as the body struggles to handle elevated calcium.

Frequent urination

Increased calcium can strain the kidneys, leading to more bathroom visits.

Muscle weakness

Excess Vitamin D affects muscle function, causing fatigue and weakness.

Confusion or irritability

High calcium levels can impact brain function, leading to mood changes or confusion.

Loss of appetite

Many people experience reduced hunger or feel full quickly.

Kidney pain

Over time, high calcium can stress the kidneys, causing flank or back pain.

