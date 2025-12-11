Vitamin D Deficiency Signs In Women

Vitamin D deficiency is incredibly common among Indian women, especially those who spend most of their time indoors, cover up for cultural or climatic reasons, or have limited sun exposure during winter. 

Constant fatigue 

Low vitamin D often shows up as persistent tiredness even after a full night's sleep.

Lower back pain 

Chronic or recurring lower-back discomfort is strongly linked to vitamin D insufficiency.

Hair thinning 

Women may notice gradual hair loss or reduced hair density due to poor nutrient absorption.

Low mood or irritability 

Vitamin D supports brain health, so deficiency can trigger mood swings or mild depression-like symptoms.

Poor immunity  

Getting infections like colds and coughs more often may signal weakened immune defence.

Bone weakness

Deficiency affects calcium absorption, increasing the risk of weak bones or early osteopenia.

Sleep disturbances 

Poor sleep quality or irregular sleep cycles can be tied to hormonal imbalances linked with low vitamin D.

