Vitamin D Deficiency Signs In Women

Vitamin D deficiency is incredibly common among Indian women, especially those who spend most of their time indoors, cover up for cultural or climatic reasons, or have limited sun exposure during winter.
Low vitamin D often shows up as persistent tiredness even after a full night's sleep.
Chronic or recurring lower-back discomfort is strongly linked to vitamin D insufficiency.
Women may notice gradual hair loss or reduced hair density due to poor nutrient absorption.
Vitamin D supports brain health, so deficiency can trigger mood swings or mild depression-like symptoms.
Getting infections like colds and coughs more often may signal weakened immune defence.
Deficiency affects calcium absorption, increasing the risk of weak bones or early osteopenia.
Poor sleep quality or irregular sleep cycles can be tied to hormonal imbalances linked with low vitamin D.
