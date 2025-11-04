Vitamin C-Rich Foods For Your Diet

Image Credit: Freepik
The powerhouse water-soluble vitamin C functions as an antioxidant that supports immune function and nourishes the whole body by supporting vital bodily systems.
The juicy citrus fruit is an immunity booster packed with 45mg of vitamin C and antioxidants.
Sweet, juicy strawberries available in the winter months are loaded with 97 mg of vitamin C.
Just consuming one guava delivers 125 mg of vitamin C, which is double the quantity of your vitamin C needs.
The tiny fruit packs a big punch with 56 mg of vitamin C and minimizes the risk of blood clots and stroke.
Crunchy and colourful red bell peppers contain 152 milligrams of vitamin C, which is over double the recommended dosage.
Power up your plate with this green veggie's 189 mg of vitamin C and fibre.
Tropical sweetness bursting with 60 mg of vitamin C and digestive enzymes.
Ancient superfood, one of the richest natural sources of 600 mg of vitamin C.
The refreshing and tangy pineapple supports immunity with about 79 mg of vitamin C.
Everyday staple, sneaks 28 mg of vitamin C into your salads and sauces.
