Vitamin-C Foods For Immunity In Winter

Your body needs a little more love and care in winter. Adding vitamin C rich foods can do just that as it boosts your immunity, supports your skin health and keeps flus at bay. Try these foods today for better health. 

Amla

Amla is one of the most popular and richest sources of vitamin C readily available in India. 

Oranges

Oranges are the poster child for vitamin C foods in winter and for good reason. It supports white blood cell production. 

Guava

A single guava can meet your entire day's vitamin C requirement, making it a powerful immunity booster.

Lemon

It is high in vitamin C and helps in iron absorption which supports immunity even more. 

Kiwis

Kiwis are packed with vitamin C and fibre which enhances health in winter.

Bell peppers

Surprisingly, these have more vitamin C than many citrus fruits. It strengthens immunity and eye health. 

Broccoli

A nutrient-dense veggie that is abundant in vitamin C and strengthens immunity during winter. 

