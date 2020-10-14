Vitamin C Benefits

And Food Sources

What is Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin found particularly in fruits and vegetables. It is also known as ascorbic acid, and can be beneficial for skin and immunity. 

Vitamin C benefits

It helps with collagen synthesis, protein metabolism & iron absorption. Males need 90 mg; females need 75 mg of vit. C daily. Source: National Institutes of Health (NIH). 

Vitamin C intake

Higher dosage of vit. C is needed during pregnancy and lactation. Pregnant women need 85 mg; lactating women need 120 mg vit. C per day. Source: NIH.

deficiency

Deficiency of vitamin C can cause symptoms like bleeding gums, frequent bruising and infections, slow healing of wounds, anaemia and scurvy. 

vitamin c sources

The human body cannot produce vitamin C and hence it is important to eat foods rich in vit. C on a daily basis. 

food sources

Fruits and vegetables are best sources of vitamin C. Citrus fruits, tomato juice, potatoes & grapefruit are rich in vit. C. 

... Some more

Red and green bell peppers, cantaloupe, broccoli, kiwi, cabbage, cauliflower, spinach, green peas, orange, lemon, and strawberries are rich in vit C.

deficiency risk

Smokers, people who have access to limited food variety or those with malabsorption issues or certain chronic diseases are at risk of vit. C deficiency. 

vitamin c uses

Adequate vit. C can prevent premature ageing of skin, reduce risk of complications from cold and flu, improve macular degeneration and inflammation. 

