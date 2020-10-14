Image Credit: Getty
Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin found particularly in fruits and vegetables. It is also known as ascorbic acid, and can be beneficial for skin and immunity.
It helps with collagen synthesis, protein metabolism & iron absorption. Males need 90 mg; females need 75 mg of vit. C daily. Source: National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Higher dosage of vit. C is needed during pregnancy and lactation. Pregnant women need 85 mg; lactating women need 120 mg vit. C per day. Source: NIH.
Deficiency of vitamin C can cause symptoms like bleeding gums, frequent bruising and infections, slow healing of wounds, anaemia and scurvy.
The human body cannot produce vitamin C and hence it is important to eat foods rich in vit. C on a daily basis.
Fruits and vegetables are best sources of vitamin C. Citrus fruits, tomato juice, potatoes & grapefruit are rich in vit. C.
Red and green bell peppers, cantaloupe, broccoli, kiwi, cabbage, cauliflower, spinach, green peas, orange, lemon, and strawberries are rich in vit C.
Smokers, people who have access to limited food variety or those with malabsorption issues or certain chronic diseases are at risk of vit. C deficiency.
Adequate vit. C can prevent premature ageing of skin, reduce risk of complications from cold and flu, improve macular degeneration and inflammation.
