Vitamin B12-Rich Foods For Brain Health


Vitamin B12 is essential for brain health, supporting memory, focus, and overall cognitive function. Here are the best food sources.

Eggs

Eggs, particularly the yolk, are a good source of vitamin B12. Additionally, eggs are a good source of protein and several other essential vitamins and minerals.

Fish

Fatty fish like salmon, trout, and sardines are not only packed with B12 but also provide omega-3 fatty acids that are beneficial for brain health.

Dairy

Milk, yogurt, cheese and other dairy products are great sources of vitamin B12, calcium, protein, healthy fats and much more.

Shellfish

Clams and oysters are good sources of vitamin B12. They also contain other nutrients that support brain functions.

Fortified foods

Many plant-based milks, breakfast cereals, and nutritional yeast are fortified with B12, making them suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

Vitamin B12 deficiency

Fatigue, pale skin, headaches, difficulty concentrating, muscle cramps, gastrointestinal issues and depression are symptoms of B12 deficiency.

Supplements

Vitamin B12 deficiency is more common in vegans and vegetarians. Adding supplements to your diet after consulting an expert can help you maintain healthy levels.

