Vitamin A-Rich Foods For Better Eye Health 

Vitamin A is essential for maintaining good eye health. It plays a crucial role in several aspects of vision, including the proper functioning of the retina, which is the part of the eye that converts light into signals that are sent to the brain.
Carrots are famous for their high vitamin A content, primarily in the form of beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A.
Like carrots, sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene and are an excellent source of vitamin A. They are also extremely versatile and can be staple in your daily diet.
This leafy green vegetable is packed with nutrients, including vitamin A, which helps protect the eyes from conditions like macular degeneration.
Broccoli contains lutein and zeaxanthin, two antioxidants that work alongside vitamin A to support eye health. Make broccoli a staple in your diet by preparing it in various ways.
Red and yellow bell peppers are rich in beta-carotene and vitamin A, making them a colorful addition to your diet for eye health.
Pumpkin is loaded with beta-carotene, making it a great choice for boosting your vitamin A intake. Pumpkin can be pureed and made as a base for soups, curries, and even desserts.
Animal liver is one of the richest sources of vitamin A, providing it in its preformed state, which means the body can readily use it.
