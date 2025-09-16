Veggies That Reduce Bad Cholesterol

Image Credit: Unsplash
Bad cholesterol or LDL can negatively affect your heart health. Consuming certain foods can help you naturally reduce the LDL levels which can further boost your heart health. These can be foods rich in soluble fibre that binds cholesterol or polyunsaturated fats that can directly reduce LDL. Read on to find out more.
Spinach is rich in soluble fibre and antioxidants, spinach helps lower LDL cholesterol and supports heart health.
Broccoli is high in fibre and plant sterols, broccoli helps block cholesterol absorption and reduce LDL levels.
Carrots contain soluble fibre (like pectin) that binds to cholesterol, aiding in its elimination from the body.
The mucilage in okra traps cholesterol in the gut, preventing its absorption into the bloodstream.
Cauliflower provides fibre and plant compounds that promote healthy cholesterol metabolism and reduce LDL levels.
Brinjal/ eggplant or baigan is rich in soluble fibre and nasunin (an antioxidant), eggplant helps lower bad cholesterol and supports vascular health.
Contains soluble fibre and polyphenols that help reduce cholesterol levels and improve heart function.
