Vegetarian Vitamin- B12 Boosting Foods

Image Credit: Pexels

Introduction

Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin essential for our health.. Vitamin B12 is primarily found in animal products, making it a challenging nutrient to obtain for vegetarians and vegans. However, there are vegetarian sources to increase B12 intake. 

Image Credit: Pexels

Plant-based milk 

These milks are often fortified with B12 and provide a dairy-free alternative that is also rich in calcium and vitamin D, supporting bone health and immunity.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Fortified cereals

Many cereals are fortified with B12 and other essential vitamins and minerals. They offer a convenient and quick way to ensure you're getting your daily nutrients.

Image Credit: Pexels

Nutritional yeast

This deactivated yeast is often fortified with B12 and has a cheesy flavour, making it a popular addition to vegetarian and vegan dishes. It's also rich in protein and fibre, supporting muscle health and digestion.

Image Credit: Pexels

Fortified tofu and tempeh

Some tofu and tempeh products are fortified with B12. These soy-based foods are excellent sources of protein and contain all nine essential amino acids, making them great for muscle repair and growth.

Image Credit: Pexels

Nori

Nori contains small amounts of B12 and can be easily incorporated into the diet through sushi, salads, or snacks. It also provides iodine, which is crucial for thyroid function.

Image Credit: Pexels

Chlorella

This freshwater algae is a natural source of B12 and also provides protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants, supporting overall health and reducing inflammation.

Image Credit: Pexels

Supplements 

Supplements can ensure adequate B12 intake, especially for those who may struggle to get enough from diet alone. They support red blood cell production and neurological function.

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here