Vegetables To Lower Blood Pressure

Uncontrolled BP affects the arteries and increases an individual's risk of developing heart disease. Today's high-paced lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, too much stress and physical inactivity have made high BP more common than ever.
Vegetables are highly nutritious and you must add them to your daily diet, here, we have a list of vegetables that can help control blood pressure numbers.
Research has shown that leafy greens can help lower blood pressure as well as boost overall cardiovascular health. Spinach, kale and mustard greens are some options that you can try.
Sweet potatoes are loaded with fibre, potassium and magnesium. All these nutrients assist in lowering blood pressure.
According to studies, the nitrate present in beetroot can help lower blood pressure. Drinking beetroot juice or adding it to salads, soups or curries can be beneficial to your blood pressure numbers.
Potatoes are a good source of potassium which plays a key role in lowering blood pressure numbers.
Carrots contain several beneficial plant-based compounds that can offer multiple health benefits including controlled blood pressure.
Garlic contains antifungal and antibiotic properties. It can also help regulate your blood pressure. Garlic is also known to lower cholesterol levels.
