Vegetables And Herbs You Can Grow In Your Garden

Want to eat healthy and go sustainable? Growing your own veggies and herbs is a great start. They're easy to manage, budget-friendly, and add fresh flavour and nutrition to your meals.
Cherry or desi, tomatoes thrive in pots and sunlight. Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, they're perfect for salads and sauces.
Quick to sprout and perfect for Indian dishes, coriander improves digestion and adds a burst of freshness to food.
A powerhouse of iron and folate, spinach grows fast and can be harvested multiple times with minimal care.
Cooling, fragrant, and helpful in digestion, mint is ideal for summer drinks and chutneys. It grows easily in shaded areas.
A must-have in every Indian kitchen, chillies need warmth and sunlight. They're rich in vitamin C and boost metabolism.
Nutritious and beneficial for blood sugar control, methi leaves grow quickly and can be used in dals and parathas.
Essential for tadkas, curry leaves are full of antioxidants and good for hair and digestion. Grow them in a sunny corner.
Perfect for herbal teas, lemongrass grows well in containers and has anti-inflammatory and digestive properties.
